HELP THE HAVEN

THE UPPER VALLEY HAVEN’S FOOD SHELF SERVES

MORE THAN 1,200 HOUSEHOLDS A MONTH

FOOD DONATIONS TO THE HAVEN ARE WAY DOWN

THERE IS AN IMMEDIATE NEED FOR NON PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS LIKE

CEREAL, SOUP, CANNED VEGGIES, TUNA, PEANUT BUTTER, MILK, AND MORE

THE HAVEN IS LOCATED ON ROUTE 5 IN WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT

AND VOLUNTEERS ARE READY TO ACCEPT YOUR FOOD DONATIONS

HOURS: MON-THU 8AM-6PM & FRIDAYS UNTIL 4PM

CLICK HERE TO DONATE RIGHT NOW OR CALL 802-295-6500

ALSO…

PLEASE JOIN US ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD AT

HANNAFORDS IN WEST LEBANON

FROM NOON-2PM TO HELP “STUFF A TRUCK” FOR THE HAVEN