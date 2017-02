KIXX 100.5 IS YOUR CONCERT CONNECTION

AND WE’RE HOOKING YOU UP WITH THE EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME!

THE TASTE OF COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

JUNE 9-11 ~ HUNTER MOUNTAIN, NY

PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

JASON ALDEAN

MIRANDA LAMBERT

& SAM HUNT

ALSO FEATURING:

CHRIS YOUNG

MAREN MORRIS

KIP MOORE

TYLER FARR

JOE NICHOLS

MADDIE & TAE

& MORE!!!

KEEP LISTENING TO KIXX FOR YOUR CUE TO CALL IN A WIN PASSES!

AND FOR AN EXTRA CHANCE TO WIN, FILL OUT THE ENTRY FORM BELOW!