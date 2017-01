Shania Twain it’s one of the artists that will have an exhibit opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2017. Twain mentioned “it ‘s an honor” to be a part and according to Rolling Stone, the exhibit will focus on a wide spectrum of her career, such as the 1997 “Come on Over” album hit.

Copyright: s_bukley

Editorial Credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com