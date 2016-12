From TheBoot.com – Christmas came early 32 years ago for the Judds. It was on that date (Dec. 22, 1984) that the mother-daughter duo, made up of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, landed at the top of the charts with their hit single “Why Not Me.”

Read More: The Judds Hit No. 1 With ‘Why Not Me’ | http://theboot.com/the-judds-why-not-me-no-1/?trackback=tsmclip