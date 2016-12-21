Jean Shepard’s Widower will not face charges in fatal shooting.

From TheBoot.com – “Benny Birchfield, the widower of country star Jean Shepard, will not face charges following a Saturday morning (Dec. 17) incident that resulted in the deaths of his granddaughter, 18-year-old Icie Sloan-Hawkins, and her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Travis Sanders. Authorities have ruled that the 79-year-old was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Sanders.”

